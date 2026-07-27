Bank Of Hawaii Corporation Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $58.530 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $42.368 million, or $1.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.9% to $196.903 million from $174.478 million last year.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $58.530 Mln. vs. $42.368 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.47 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue: $196.903 Mln vs. $174.478 Mln last year.

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