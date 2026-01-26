Bank Of Hawaii Corporation Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $55.66 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $33.89 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.0% to $145.37 million from $120.17 million last year.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $55.66 Mln. vs. $33.89 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.39 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $145.37 Mln vs. $120.17 Mln last year.

