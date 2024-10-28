Bank Of Hawaii Corp. Profit Drops In Q3, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $36.92 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $45.93 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $36.92 Mln. vs. $45.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.93 vs. $1.17 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.