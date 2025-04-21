Bank Of Hawaii Corp. Profit Climbs In Q1, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $38.716 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $34.422 million, or $0.87 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $38.716 Mln. vs. $34.422 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.97 vs. $0.87 last year.

For the first quarter, the company posted net interest income of $125.807 million, higher than $113.938 million, registered for the same period last year. Total noninterest income improved to $44.058 million from $42.285 million a year ago.

Total loans and leases were $14.1 billion as against $13.853 billion in 2024. Total deposits climbed to $21 billion from $20.676 billion a year ago.

Pre-provision net revenue stood at $59.406 million, compared with $50.364 million in the previous year.

The lender will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on June 13 to shareholders of record as of May 30.

BOH was down by 2.15 percent at $63.61 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

