Markets
BOH

Bank Of Hawai'i Chairman And CEO Peter S. Ho To Retire; James C. Polk To Succeed

February 03, 2026 — 06:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) on Tuesday announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Peter S. Ho will retire effective March 31, 2026, after leading the bank since 2010.

James C. Polk, currently President and Chief Banking Officer, will succeed Ho as President and Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, 2026.

Polk joined Bank of Hawai'i in 1999 and has held multiple leadership positions overseeing key areas including commercial banking, retail lending, deposits, mortgage banking, private banking and branch operations.

Additionally, Raymond P. Vara Jr., President and CEO of Hawai'i Pacific Health and currently the company's lead independent director, will assume the new role of non-executive chairman of the board on April 1, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BOH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.