Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) reported $189.65 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.2%. EPS of $1.39 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $182.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.25, the EPS surprise was +11.42%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Non-Performing Assets : $14.17 million compared to the $18.17 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $14.17 million compared to the $18.17 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases : $13.88 million versus $18.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $13.88 million versus $18.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 2.6% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2.6% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on two analysts. Average Balance - Total earning assets : $22.4 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.09 billion.

: $22.4 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $22.09 billion. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Efficiency Ratio : 57.8% versus 59.8% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 57.8% versus 59.8% estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $146.9 million versus $140.21 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $146.9 million versus $140.21 million estimated by two analysts on average. Annuity and Insurance : $1.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.26 million.

: $1.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.26 million. Bank-Owned Life Insurance : $3.76 million compared to the $3.47 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $3.76 million compared to the $3.47 million average estimate based on two analysts. Trust and Asset Management : $12.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.12 million.

: $12.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.12 million. Mortgage Banking : $0.92 million compared to the $0.83 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $0.92 million compared to the $0.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Interest Income: $145.37 million versus $138.6 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Bank of Hawaii performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Bank of Hawaii have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

