Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Bank of Hawaii (BOH) reported revenue of $182.64 million, up 12.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.20, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $176.35 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13, the EPS surprise was +6.19%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total Non-Performing Assets : $16.86 million compared to the $20.31 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $16.86 million compared to the $20.31 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases : $16.74 million versus $19.98 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $16.74 million versus $19.98 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 2.5% versus 2.5% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2.5% versus 2.5% estimated by two analysts on average. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $22.38 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.24 billion.

: $22.38 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.24 billion. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Efficiency Ratio : 61.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 61.8%.

: 61.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 61.8%. Net Interest Income (FTE) : $138.3 million compared to the $132.58 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $138.3 million compared to the $132.58 million average estimate based on two analysts. Annuity and Insurance : $1.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.58 million.

: $1.1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.58 million. Bank-Owned Life Insurance : $3.68 million versus $3.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $3.68 million versus $3.28 million estimated by two analysts on average. Trust and Asset Management : $12.6 million versus $12.16 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $12.6 million versus $12.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Mortgage Banking : $0.91 million versus $0.99 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $0.91 million versus $0.99 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Interest Income: $136.68 million versus $130.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Here is how Bank of Hawaii performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Bank of Hawaii here>>>

Shares of Bank of Hawaii have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.