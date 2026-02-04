Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Price Target Increased by 12.39% to 83.30

The average one-year price target for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) has been revised to $83.30 / share. This is an increase of 12.39% from the prior estimate of $74.12 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $95.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.82% from the latest reported closing price of $75.17 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 543 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank of Hawaii. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 7.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOH is 0.10%, an increase of 11.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 38,296K shares. The put/call ratio of BOH is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,374K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,460K shares , representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 6.30% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,114K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,156K shares , representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 2.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,281K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,259K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 11.06% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,013K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 455K shares , representing an increase of 55.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 81.88% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,009K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares , representing an increase of 5.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOH by 4.29% over the last quarter.

