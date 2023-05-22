Bank Hapoalim raises dividend after profit jump

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, May 22 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim POLI.TA, Israel's largest lender, reported a 21% rise in quarterly profit as banks continue to benefit from high inflation and interest rates, allowing them to pay large dividends.

Hapoalim earned 2.01 billion shekels ($554 million) in the first quarter, for a 17% return on equity, it said on Monday, adding that it was raising its dividend payout to 40% of quarterly net income from 30%.

Rival Israel Discount Bank DSCT.TA last week raised its dividend payout to 30% of net profit from 20%. Leumi LUMI.TA and Mizrahi Tefahot MZTF.TA also pay 30% of net profit.

Helped by aggressive Bank of Israel increases to interest rates in an effort to fight inflation, Hapoalim's net interest income jumped 49% to 4.04 billion shekels.

Inflation in Israel stands at 5%, hovering around a 2008 high and well above the government's 1-3% target. The central bank responded with a series of rate increases that brought the key rate to 4.5% from 0.1% last April. At least one more increase is expected in the current cycle.

Hapoalim has expanded its credit portfolio by 8.3% over the past year.

The bank's ratio of common equity Tier 1 capital to risk components rose to 11.36% from 11.25% at the end of 2022.

($1 = 3.6280 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by David Goodman)

((steven.scheer@thomsonreuters.com; +972 2 632 2210; Reuters Messaging: steven.scheer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @StevenMScheer))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.