Bank Hapoalim ex-chairman Oded Eran dies days after stepping down

TEL AVIV, June 23 (Reuters) - Oded Eran has passed away just two days after Bank Hapoalim POLI.TA, Israel's largest lender, said he was stepping down as chairman due to illness.

Eran died of a serious illness, Hapoalim said on Tuesday. A lawyer by training, he had served as chairman since Jan. 1, 2017.

Earlier this month the bank said Eran had taken sick leave for an indefinite period. Board member Reuven Krupik has temporarily replaced Eran.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

