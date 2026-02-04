Bank Hapoalim B.M. (BKHPF) Price Target Increased by 12.14% to 0.26

The average one-year price target for Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCPK:BKHPF) has been revised to $0.26 / share. This is an increase of 12.14% from the prior estimate of $0.23 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.20 to a high of $0.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 97.38% from the latest reported closing price of $9.84 / share.

There are 215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank Hapoalim B.M.. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 19.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKHPF is 0.22%, an increase of 6.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.50% to 111,861K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,169K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,037K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKHPF by 19.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,903K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,767K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKHPF by 26.52% over the last quarter.

FCPAX - Fidelity Advisor International Capital Appreciation Fund holds 11,681K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,585K shares , representing an increase of 52.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKHPF by 73.72% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,199K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,081K shares , representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKHPF by 22.59% over the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 4,346K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

