Bank Hapoalim B.M. - ADR (BKHYY) Price Target Increased by 6.09% to 0.58

The average one-year price target for Bank Hapoalim B.M. - ADR (OTC:BKHYY) has been revised to 0.58 / share. This is an increase of 6.09% from the prior estimate of 0.55 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.40 to a high of 0.73 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.58% from the latest reported closing price of 41.04 / share.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. - ADR Declares $0.34 Dividend

On November 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.35 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 1, 2023 will receive the payment on December 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $41.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.28%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank Hapoalim B.M. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKHYY is 2.29%, an increase of 7.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 109K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TPAIX - Timothy Israel Common Values Fund holds 102K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKHYY by 1.75% over the last quarter.

