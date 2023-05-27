Bank Hapoalim B.M. - ADR (BKHYY) Declares $0.81 Dividend

Bank Hapoalim B.M. - ADR said on May 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.81 per share ($3.25 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.58 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 5, 2023 will receive the payment on June 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $42.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.66%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank Hapoalim B.M. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKHYY is 2.37%, an increase of 4.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.16% to 113K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2,064.29% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bank Hapoalim B.M. - ADR is -832.47. The forecasts range from a low of -825.89 to a high of $-855.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 2,064.29% from its latest reported closing price of 42.38.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bank Hapoalim B.M. - ADR is 17,013MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.97.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TPAIX - Timothy Israel Common Values Fund holds 106K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.