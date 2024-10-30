Bank of Guizhou Names New President Amid Leadership Shift

Bank of Guizhou Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:6199) has released an update.

Bank of Guizhou Co., Ltd. has announced the appointment of Ms. WU Fan as the new president, pending approval from the National Financial Regulatory Administration Guizhou Office. This strategic leadership change is expected to take effect once the regulatory approval is granted, aligning with the term of the current board of directors.

For further insights into HK:6199 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.