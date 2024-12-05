Bank of Georgia Repurchases Shares in Buyback Program

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has repurchased 5,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback and cancellation program. This move, executed by Cavendish Capital Markets Limited, is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and manage its capital efficiently. These shares are held in treasury pending cancellation, which will adjust the total shares with voting rights to 44,463,147.

