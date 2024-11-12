Bank of Georgia Group’s Strategic Share Buyback Update

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has repurchased 5,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of an ongoing buyback program. The shares were bought at an average price of 4825.4781 pence per share and will be cancelled, reducing the total number of voting shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:BGEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.