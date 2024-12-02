Bank of Georgia Group Repurchases Shares to Boost Value

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has repurchased 5,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buyback and cancellation programme. The shares were purchased at an average price of 4662.2835 pence and will be held in treasury until cancellation. This move aims to strengthen the company’s financial posture and enhance shareholder value.

