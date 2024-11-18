Bank of Georgia Group PLC Engages in Strategic Share Buyback

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC announced a recent share buyback, purchasing 5,000 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange. The buyback is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value, with shares bought at an average price of 4907.18 pence. This action underlines the company’s commitment to generating strong returns and sustaining high profitability.

