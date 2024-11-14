Bank of Georgia Group PLC Announces Share Buyback

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC announced a share buyback transaction, purchasing 5,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buyback program. The shares were bought at an average price of 4922.35 pence and will be held in Treasury until cancellation. This move is expected to optimize shareholder value by reducing the total number of shares with voting rights.

