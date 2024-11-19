Bank of Georgia Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has announced the repurchase of 5,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback and cancellation program. The shares were acquired on the London Stock Exchange at a volume-weighted average price of 4868.9860 pence. Following the cancellation of these shares, the total number of shares with voting rights will be adjusted to 44,523,147.

For further insights into GB:BGEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.