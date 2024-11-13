Bank of Georgia Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, listed on the London Stock Exchange, has purchased 5,000 of its own shares as part of a share buyback program, with prices ranging between 4,730p and 4,930p. This move is aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation and potentially enhancing shareholder value. The company plans to cancel these shares, adjusting the total ordinary shares with voting rights to 44,543,147.

For further insights into GB:BGEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.