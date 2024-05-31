News & Insights

Bank of Georgia Group Executes Share Buyback

May 31, 2024 — 12:53 pm EDT

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has conducted a share repurchase on 31 May 2024, buying back 12,500 shares at prices ranging from 3690 to 3760 pence per share, as part of their ongoing buyback programme announced previously in March. The repurchased shares are set to be cancelled, which will decrease the total number of voting shares to 45,145,931, affecting shareholder notifications under the FCA’s rules. Further announcements will be made upon the completion of additional buybacks in the programme.

