Bank of Georgia Group Continues Share Buyback Program

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has repurchased 5,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback and cancellation program. The shares were bought at an average market price of 4721.6215 pence, with prices ranging from 4615.0000p to 4930.0000p. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital management.

