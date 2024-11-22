Bank of Georgia Group Boosts Buyback Program

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.
Bank of Georgia Group PLC has repurchased 5,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buyback program, announced in August 2024. The shares were bought at an average price of 4910.7840 pence each and will be held in treasury until cancellation. This move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize capital allocation and enhance shareholder value.
