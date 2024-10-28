Bank of Georgia Group Announces Share Buyback Activity

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group has repurchased 7,500 of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with prices ranging from 3690p to 3805p per share. This move aims to enhance shareholder value and streamline the company’s share capital structure. The total number of shares with voting rights will now be 44,579,254.

For further insights into GB:BGEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.