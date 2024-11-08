Bank of Georgia Group Announces Share Buyback

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has executed a share buyback of 5,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing repurchase program. The shares, acquired at an average price of 4600.8810 pence per share, will be cancelled to reduce the total number of shares with voting rights to 44,554,411. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value by optimizing the company’s capital structure.

For further insights into GB:BGEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.