Bank of Georgia Group Announces Share Buyback

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has announced the repurchase of 5,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were acquired on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 4045.3240 pence. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

