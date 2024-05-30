Bank of Georgia Group Advances Share Buyback

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has reported the purchase of 12,500 of its own ordinary shares as part of an ongoing share buyback and cancellation program, with the transaction carried out by Numis Securities Limited on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 3720.0000p to 3855.0000p per share. The repurchased shares are set to be cancelled, which will affect the total number of shares with voting rights, thereby influencing shareholder notifications under the FCA’s rules. The company, a FTSE 250 constituent, plans to make further announcements upon the completion of additional share buybacks.

