News & Insights

Stocks
BDGSF

Bank of Georgia Group Advances Share Buyback

May 30, 2024 — 12:31 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has reported the purchase of 12,500 of its own ordinary shares as part of an ongoing share buyback and cancellation program, with the transaction carried out by Numis Securities Limited on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 3720.0000p to 3855.0000p per share. The repurchased shares are set to be cancelled, which will affect the total number of shares with voting rights, thereby influencing shareholder notifications under the FCA’s rules. The company, a FTSE 250 constituent, plans to make further announcements upon the completion of additional share buybacks.

For further insights into GB:BGEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BDGSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.