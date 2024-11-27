Bank of Georgia Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has executed a purchase of 5,000 of its ordinary shares through its share buyback program, with an average purchase price of 4987.4345 pence per share. This strategic move is part of their ongoing efforts to optimize capital structure and enhance shareholder value, positioning the company for sustainable growth in the competitive Georgian and Armenian markets.

