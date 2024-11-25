Bank of Georgia Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 5,000 shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 4980.3370p. This move is part of their ongoing buyback and cancellation program aimed at enhancing shareholder value. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury until formal cancellation.

