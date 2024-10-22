Bank of Georgia Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has repurchased 5,000 of its own shares as part of a buyback program, with an average purchase price of 4150.8675 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, adjusting the total number of shares with voting rights to 44,601,754. This move is in line with their strategy to enhance shareholder value.

