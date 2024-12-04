Bank of Georgia Executes Share Buyback Programme

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 5,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 4662.4310 pence per share as part of their ongoing buyback programme. This move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

