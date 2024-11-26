Bank of Georgia Executes Share Buyback Program

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has repurchased 5,000 of its own shares as part of a buyback program, with the highest price per share reaching 5000 pence. This move aims to reduce the number of shares and potentially increase the value for remaining shareholders, reflecting the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder returns.

