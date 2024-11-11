Bank of Georgia Executes Share Buyback Program

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 1,264 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buyback and cancellation program. The shares were bought at an average price of 4714.4738 pence per share, with plans for their future cancellation. This move reflects the company’s strategy to optimize capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

