Bank of Georgia Executes Share Buyback on LSE

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.
Bank of Georgia Group PLC has executed a share buyback transaction, acquiring 5,000 shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buyback and cancellation program. This move aims to enhance shareholder value by potentially increasing the earnings per share and optimizing the capital structure. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury until their cancellation, impacting the total voting shares available.
