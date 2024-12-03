Bank of Georgia Executes Share Buyback on LSE

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has repurchased 5,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buyback program. This move is set to adjust the total number of shares with voting rights to 44,473,147, impacting shareholder calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. This strategic action reflects the company’s commitment to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital management.

