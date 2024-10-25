Bank of Georgia Executes Share Buyback on LSE

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has repurchased 5,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were bought at an average price of 4017.8190 pence, with plans for their cancellation to follow. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and manage its capital structure effectively.

For further insights into GB:BGEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.