Bank of Georgia Executes Share Buyback to Boost Value

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has repurchased 2,343 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buyback programme, with prices ranging between 4,325p and 4,350p per share. This move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The company’s focus on growth in the Georgian and Armenian markets remains strong as it continues to drive profitability and returns.

