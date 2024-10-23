Bank of Georgia Enhances Value with Share Buyback

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has repurchased 5,000 shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with prices ranging from 4,055p to 4,160p per share. This move aims to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure, reflecting the company’s commitment to strong financial performance. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury until they are officially canceled.

