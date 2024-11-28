Bank of Georgia Conducts Share Buyback on LSE

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has announced a recent transaction involving the repurchase of 5,000 ordinary shares as part of its share buyback and cancellation program. The shares were purchased on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 5053.2490 pence and will be held in treasury until further cancellation. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital allocation.

