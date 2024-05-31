Bank of Georgia Concludes Share Cancellation

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has announced the cancellation of 225,000 treasury shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, bringing the total number of shares cancelled since August 2023 to 718,792. This step is a continuation of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value, following the initial GEL 62 million program and its subsequent GEL 100 million extension. Investors are invited to contact the company for further details on the cancellation and its impact on the total voting rights, now standing at 45,158,431.

For further insights into GB:BGEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.