Bank of Georgia Completes Share Buyback

May 28, 2024 — 11:53 am EDT

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has conducted a share repurchase on May 28, 2024, buying back 12,500 shares at an average price of 3968.81 pence each as part of its previously announced Buyback Programme. The repurchased shares are set to be cancelled, which will reduce the total number of voting shares and will be disclosed under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Further announcements will follow regarding additional buyback completions.

