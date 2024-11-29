Bank of Georgia Cancels Shares in Buyback Programme

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has announced the cancellation of 81,107 treasury shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme, bringing the total number of cancelled shares to 328,836 since August 2024. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure, reflecting its commitment to sustaining growth and profitability in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets.

For further insights into GB:BGEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.