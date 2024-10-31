Bank of Georgia Cancels Shares Amid Buyback Strategy

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has cancelled 147,729 treasury shares as part of its ongoing GEL 73.4 million share buyback programme, with a total of 247,729 shares cancelled to date. This move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, reflecting its commitment to sustaining high profitability and strong returns. Investors can expect this action to potentially impact the company’s stock value and market dynamics.

For further insights into GB:BGEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.