Bank of Georgia Cancels Shares Amid Buyback Strategy

October 31, 2024 — 11:57 am EDT

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has cancelled 147,729 treasury shares as part of its ongoing GEL 73.4 million share buyback programme, with a total of 247,729 shares cancelled to date. This move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, reflecting its commitment to sustaining high profitability and strong returns. Investors can expect this action to potentially impact the company’s stock value and market dynamics.

