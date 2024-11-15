Bank of Georgia Announces Strategic Share Buyback

Bank of Georgia Group Plc (GB:BGEO) has released an update.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC has announced a share buyback as part of its ongoing program, repurchasing 5,000 shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 4900.3310 pence per share. This move aims to enhance shareholder value and demonstrates the company’s commitment to strategic financial management. The purchased shares will be cancelled, adjusting the total number of shares with voting rights to 44,533,147.

