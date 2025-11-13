Is Bank First National (BFC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Bank First National (BFC). BFC is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BFC has a P/S ratio of 0.77. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.83.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BFC has a P/CF ratio of 16.75. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. BFC's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 16.76. Over the past 52 weeks, BFC's P/CF has been as high as 17.38 and as low as 9.60, with a median of 14.21.

If you're looking for another solid Banks - Northeast value stock, take a look at Business First Bancshares (BFST). BFST is a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Business First Bancshares sports a P/B ratio of 0.93 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.04. In the past 52 weeks, BFST's P/B has been as high as 1.41, as low as 0.85, with a median of 1.00.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Bank First National and Business First Bancshares are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BFC and BFST sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

