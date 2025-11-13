Is Bank First National (BFC) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Bank First Corporation (BFC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bank First Corporation is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 865 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bank First Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BFC's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BFC has gained about 26.3% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 15.3%. This shows that Bank First Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Enova International (ENVA). The stock has returned 34.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Enova International's current year EPS has increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bank First Corporation belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, which includes 77 individual stocks and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.9% so far this year, so BFC is performing better in this area.

Enova International, however, belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #81. The industry has moved +46.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Bank First Corporation and Enova International as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

