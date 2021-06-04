Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.21

The board of Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.21 per share on the 7th of July. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.2%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Bank First's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Bank First's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 5.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 17%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

NasdaqCM:BFC Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.42, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.84. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.2% per annum over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Bank First has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 20% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Bank First's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Bank First might even raise payments in the future. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Bank First you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

