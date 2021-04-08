Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Has Gifted Shareholders With A Fantastic 184% Total Return On Their Investment

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a good company can see its share price rise well over 100%. For example, the Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC) share price has soared 164% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. In the last week shares have slid back 4.9%.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Bank First managed to grow its earnings per share at 19% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 21% per year. Therefore one could conclude that sentiment towards the shares hasn't morphed very much. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:BFC Earnings Per Share Growth April 8th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Bank First the TSR over the last 5 years was 184%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Bank First shareholders gained a total return of 21% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 23% per year for five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Bank First (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

Bank First is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

