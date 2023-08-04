Bank First (FRA:42H) Price Target Increased by 11.72% to 80.25

The average one-year price target for Bank First (FRA:42H) has been revised to 80.25 / share. This is an increase of 11.72% from the prior estimate of 71.83 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 79.46 to a high of 82.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.29% from the latest reported closing price of 75.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bank First. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 42H is 0.03%, a decrease of 14.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.50% to 2,565K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 336K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing an increase of 25.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 42H by 1.97% over the last quarter.

Associated Banc- holds 224K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares, representing a decrease of 32.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 42H by 57,860.54% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 165K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing a decrease of 6.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 42H by 22.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 143K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing an increase of 7.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 42H by 21.08% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 106K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 42H by 75.77% over the last quarter.

